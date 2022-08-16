Rational Advisors LLC Buys 817 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

