Rational Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

