Rational Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

