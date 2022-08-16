Rational Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

