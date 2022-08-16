Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $355.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average of $347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

