Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,456 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

