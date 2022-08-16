Raze Network Market Capitalization Reaches $902,748.48 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $902,748.48 and $51,217.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

