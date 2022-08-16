Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

8/15/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $35.00.

8/10/2022 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/9/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $33.00.

8/9/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $35.00.

8/8/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/1/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

