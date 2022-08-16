RED Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $394,323.49 and $89,232.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00256199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

