Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 32700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

