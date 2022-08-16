Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $135.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

