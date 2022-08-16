Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.