Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Renasant Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
