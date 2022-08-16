Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.