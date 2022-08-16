Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.
Renishaw Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
