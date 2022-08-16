Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.