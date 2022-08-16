Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 33,940 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $29.28.

Renren Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

