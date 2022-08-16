ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $252.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $246.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.40.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $237.11 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.