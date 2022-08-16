Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 7.44% -9.43% 3.74% Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 2 0 2 0 2.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 228.22%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.95 $48.19 million $0.93 65.36 Spire Global $43.38 million 5.26 -$19.31 million -0.53 -3.08

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Spire Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

