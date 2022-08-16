Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 8.5% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 54,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,468,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revlon

About Revlon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.