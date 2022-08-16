Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 8.5% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 54,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,468,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
