Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

REYN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 6,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

