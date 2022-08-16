RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 12,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,546,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

