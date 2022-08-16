Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.70. Approximately 868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTNTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

