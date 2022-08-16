Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $46.19. 339,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,012,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.
Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
