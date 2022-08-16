ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $922,752.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00230780 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

