Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 6.2%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $18.03. 3,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,716,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Root to $37.26 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Root by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

