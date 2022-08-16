Rope Market Cap Achieves $135,531.91 ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00020106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $135,531.91 and $76.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

