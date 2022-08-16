Rope Market Cap Achieves $135,531.91 ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00020106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $135,531.91 and $76.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.
Rope Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rope Coin Trading
