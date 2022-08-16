Roth Capital Lowers F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target to $2.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
F45 Training Stock Up 3.0 %
FXLV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,956. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
