Roth Capital Lowers F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target to $2.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FXLV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,956. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

