Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

IVPAF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,568. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

