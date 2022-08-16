Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.