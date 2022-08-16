RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

RumbleON Stock Performance

RMBL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 162,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,700,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,627 shares of company stock worth $1,220,002 in the last three months. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $4,818,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

