Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Ryerson Price Performance
NYSE:RYI opened at $31.44 on Friday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
