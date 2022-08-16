S4FE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $796,884.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003913 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128280 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035479 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067989 BTC.
About S4FE
S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io.
Buying and Selling S4FE
