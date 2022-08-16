Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $273.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.05.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

