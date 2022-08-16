San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,765 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 786,619 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.