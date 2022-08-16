San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,964. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

