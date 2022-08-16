San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $575,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

PSX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,984. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

