San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.14. 2,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,306. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

