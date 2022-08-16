San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 250,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

