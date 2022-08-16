San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,056 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

