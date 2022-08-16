San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of F traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 1,746,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,336,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

