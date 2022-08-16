San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 842,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

