San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $633,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,097. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $5,546,147. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

