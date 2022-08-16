Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 6.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.90. 9,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,340,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after buying an additional 512,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

