SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.40. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2,895 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

