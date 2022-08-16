SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.40. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2,895 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
