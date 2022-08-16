Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.57

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 10328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

