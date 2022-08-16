Saturna Capital CORP Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

