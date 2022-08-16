Saturna Capital CORP Purchases Shares of 38,000 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

