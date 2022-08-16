Saturna Capital CORP Sells 10,800 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Butterfly Network by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 142,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Performance

NYSE:BFLY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.



