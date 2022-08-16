Saturna Capital CORP Sells 70 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $527.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.85 and its 200-day moving average is $531.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

