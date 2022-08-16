Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:SERE opened at GBX 106.56 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.87.
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
