Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

